NCAA Inspects Sokoto Airport Ahead Of Reopening

Channels Television  
Updated July 18, 2020
A section of the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto. Credit: FAAN

 

Officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have inspected the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto ahead of the resumption of operations in the state.

The inspection commenced from the entrance of the airport through the parking space, to departure hall and the terminal area.

Although no official statement was issued regarding the inspection, journalists were however barred from accessing the departure hall through the terminal area throughout the duration of the inspection by the Airport security.

Channels Television gathered that NCAA officials were expected on Wednesday, July 15 but could not make it to the airport until today.

They however carried out an inspection of various markings and signs pointing to the prescribed COVID-19 protocol.

It is not clear when the airport will be given the approval to resume operations, following its closure a few weeks ago.

The closure was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.



