Police Commence Investigations After Suspected Bomb Explosion Rocks Katsina Village

The police in Katsina have commenced investigations into a suspected bomb explosion at Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

According to residents, six people have been feared killed and five others severely injured.

However, in a statement released by spokesman Gambo Isah, the Katsina police put the number of the dead at five, with six injured.

“At about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai,” the police said.

READ ALSO: Six Feared Killed In Katsina Explosion

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of bomb explosion which killed five young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state.”

The police added that all eleven children were at the farm to cut grasses for animals’ feed.

“The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment,” the police said. “The scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations.”