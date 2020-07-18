Police Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims, Recover Cattle In Katsina

The police in Katsina State have rescued 14 kidnap victims and several cattle in Kwantawama village, Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, the recovered cattle comprise 30 cows along with 60 sheep.

He noted that operatives of the State Police Command chased after the hoodlums into the fringes of the famous and dreaded Rugu forest and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The team succeeded and dislodged the bandits, rescued all the kidnapped fourteen women, thirty (30) cows, sixty (60) sheep, and arrested one of the bandits later identified as Amadu Yusuf, M, aged 30yrs of Tudu village, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina state. An investigation is ongoing”.

“One suspected stolen motorcycle was also recovered which was abandoned by the bandits. Similarly on the same date at about 0:30hrs, bandits attacked Zamfarawa village, Batsari LGA, and rustled animals.

“DPO Batsari led Operation Puff Adder, chased and engaged the hoodlums into a gun duel. The bandits abandoned the animals and escaped into the forest. The team recovered all the rustled twelve cows and handed them over to their owners. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The bandits, numbering about 40, were said to have ridden on motorcycles, armed with AK 47 rifles before attacking the village.

During the incident, they kidnapped 14 women including children, and rustled large number of domestic animals.