556 New Infections Recorded As COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria Head Towards 37,000

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria is headed towards the 37,000 mark.

This follows the confirmation of 556 new infections by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – the health agency saddled with such responsibility in the country.

Giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in a late-night tweet on Sunday, the agency revealed that the new cases were reported across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nineteen states reportedly did not record a new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

On like other days, Edo State recorded the highest amount of cases with 104 infections.

Lagos had the second-highest number of cases with 97 infections recorded while the FCT had 70 new infections.

Others are Benue – 66, Oyo – 61, Kaduna – 38, Plateau – 28, Osun – 19, and Akwa Ibom – 14.

Three states – Rivers, Katsina, and Ondo, reported thirteen new infections.

Ogun, Kano, and Nasarawa recorded 6, 5, and 4 cases each while Gombe and Ekiti had two cases apiece.

Only one case was recorded in Borno State, bring the total number of cases recorded in Nigeria to 36,663.

The records show that 15, 105 persons have been discharged, with 789 deaths recorded so far.