Arteta Hopes Arsenal’s FA Cup Run Can Persuade Aubameyang To Stay

The 31-year-old has admitted he has a big decision to make over his future.

But Arsenal boss Arteta is confident his team’s improved form and their forthcoming FA Cup final appearance could be enough to convince Aubameyang to stay.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta said.

“As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes.

“Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.”