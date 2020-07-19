Benue House Of Assembly Speaker Tests Positive To COVID-19

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief press secretary to the Speaker, Lubiem Tiav says samples from Mr Uba and four Assembly members were taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Mr Tiav’s household was tested, however, only the Speaker and his last son tested positive for the virus.

The Speaker has asked all who might have come in contact with him within the last week to submit themselves for tests.

He also stated that modalities have been put in place to get all Assembly members and staff tested to ascertain their status.

In a similar vein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed this himself via Twitter on Sunday.

According to Onyeama, he tested positive after his fourth COVID-19 test on Saturday after he developed symptoms of throat irritation.

He further stated that he is now heading into isolation at an undisclosed health facility.