Buhari Wishes Geoffrey Onyeama Speedy Recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, quick recovery as he goes into isolation after testing positive to COVID-19 on Sunday.

This message is according to a statement put out by the president’s special media aide, Mr Garba Shehu.

According to the communique, President Buhari described the minister as a strong pillar of his administration, commending him for tirelessly working to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, and ensuring the safety of Nigerians abroad.

“The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey Onyeama for his diligence in attracting international support for Nigeria to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy. I wish him a speedy recovery,” the President said.