COVID-19: Former NLC VP Advocates Out Of Season Exam For WAEC Students

The President of Industrial Global Union and also former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Issa Aremu, has called on the government to negotiate an out-of-season date for the writing of the West African Examination Council and Senior Secondary School Examinations until the COVID-19 curve which is currently on the rise, would have flattened sufficiently.

Addressing reporters in Kaduna on Saturday, Aremu said the Nigerian government should request that WAEC conducts the SSCE when the circumstances have improved and the level of COVID -19 infections drops significantly.

He also kicked against the reopening of schools in general, noting that there is need for a more systematic awareness about prevention of the virus infection among pupils, teachers and parents before the government should consider reopening schools.

While commending the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 for the manner it has handled the containment if the pandemic so far, the Labour activist also called for a continuous dialogue between all stakeholders on how to re-open schools with a view to protecting the lives of students and ensuring the evolution of digital creative learning processes.

Speaking further, he stressed the need for schools to put all the necessary safety materials in place including installation of hand-washing facilities, provision of equipment for body temperature checks, provision of Personal Protective Equipment and decontamination of all entry points to their major facilities, such as the hostels, classes and offices.