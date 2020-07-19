English Club Huddersfield Sack Manager Danny Cowley

Huddersfield Town sacked manager Danny Cowley on Sunday as the Championship strugglers hover just three points above the relegation zone in England’s second tier.

Cowley and his brother Nicky, who serves as his assistant, will both leave the club, with one game remaining in the season.

Huddersfield have struggled this season after being relegated from the Premier League last year although they are expected to escape dropping down another division.

“I would like to place my thanks on record to Danny and Nicky for their hard work and dedication towards securing the club’s place in the Championship for next season,” Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson told the club’s website.

“That was the clear priority when they were appointed in September and we are very grateful that has been achieved.

“However, we have made this decision in the belief that, in the long term, it is in the best interests of the club as we move forward.

“We have a different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved.”

The Cowley brothers arrived with glowing reputations after a successful spell at Lincoln, taking over at Huddersfield from Jan Siewert in September, but won just 13 of their 40 games.

One of those victories was Friday’s surprise 2-1 success against second-placed West Bromwich Albion, but that was not enough to save Cowley’s job.

Huddersfield are three points above the relegation zone ahead of their last match at Millwall.

Although their survival is not mathematically guaranteed, they are almost certain to stay up given the inferior goal difference of their relegation rivals.

AFP