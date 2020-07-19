Getting To FA Cup Final ‘Would Make My Dreams Perfect,’ Says Ighalo

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo is determined to help Manchester United reach the final of the English FA Cup, saying it “would make my dreams perfect.”

Ighalo, 31, is on loan at the Old Trafford side until January 2021 and has been impressive since joining them early 2020.

While speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea on Sunday, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer, said he would “fight hard” to ensure the Reds win the game.

According to him, even though playing against Frank Lampard’s men would be a tough one, his teammates are ready to “give everything” to beat them and reach the final of the competition.

He recalled how he missed getting to the final of the FA Cup in 2016 when he was with Watford and said the match against the Blues is another chance for him to do that with the club he has been supporting “all my life.”

“To get to the final would be great for me in my life and my career,” he told the club’s website.

“I missed out in 2016 and I have the opportunity to now get to the final with the club I’ve supported all my life. It would make my dreams perfect. It will be tough but we have what it takes.”

Potential London Final

On Saturday, Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double clinched a shock 2-0 win for Arsenal over holders Manchester City at Wembley.

The win means the North London side will take on the victors from the Chelsea vs Manchester United match in the final at Wembley on August 1.

Arteta captained Arsenal to FA Cup triumph six years ago and, in his first season in charge of the north London club, the Spaniard has led them back to the final of a competition they last won in 2017.

Just days after beating Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal offered further evidence that Arteta could be the man to restore them to the glory days of the Arsene Wenger era.