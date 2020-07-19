Advertisement

Gunmen Kidnap Policewoman, Daughter, 4 Others In Kaduna 

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2020
File photo

 

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a policewoman, her daughter, and four other persons at Bagado Village near Patrick Yakowa way in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Although police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, eyewitnesses say the incident happened in the late hours of Saturday night, when the bandits stormed the community and started breaking into people’s houses shooting sporadically into the air.

Sources say the gunmen abducted most of their victims after pulling down the windows and burglaries of the houses, while others were ordered to come out at gunpoint.



