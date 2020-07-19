Advertisement

Mali Mediators Call For Power-Sharing Govt To End Crisis

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2020
Mali, officially the Republic of Mali, is a landlocked country in West Africa and the eighth-largest country in Africa
Mali, officially the Republic of Mali, is a landlocked country in West Africa and the eighth-largest country in Africa

 

 

West African mediators trying to resolve Mali’s political crisis on Sunday called for a power-sharing government and a new constitutional court in their latest bid to calm tensions.

The country is in the grip of a political impasse between President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and a newly-galvanised opposition which is intent on his resignation.

At least 11 people died over three days of unrest last week following an anti-Keita protest, in the worst political unrest the West African state has seen in years.

After days of talks with the government and the opposition, mediators from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States proposed that the current ruling coalition make up 50 percent of a new unity government.

A proposed 30 percent should be members of the opposition and the remaining 20 percent from civil-society groups.

The mediators also suggested appointing new judges to the country’s constitutional court, to resolve a dispute over the March-April parliamentary election.

ECOWAS mediators — led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan — finished their mission on Sunday, after having landed in the country on Wednesday.

On Friday, however, Mali’s main opposition alliance spurned an offer from the mediators and stuck to its demand that Keita resign.

The June 5 Movement has triggered a show-down with the government over its unflinching demands that Keita quit for perceived failures in tackling the dire economy and Mali’s eight-year jihadist conflict.

At a news conference in the capital Bamako on Sunday, Jonathan told reporters that it was not within the remit of ECOWAS to seek Keita’s resignation.

“We met with the M5 four times and we couldn’t resolve our differences,” he said, referring to the June 5 Movement.

AFP



More on Africa

Ebola Cases Rise In New DR Congo Outbreak

Zimbabwe Police Probe Telecoms Giant, Econet, Over Money Laundering

Mandela’s Youngest Daughter Zindzi Buried In South Africa

Zambia Health Minister Denies Corruption Charges

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV