Special Works Recruitment Is For Nigerians, Not An ‘APC Programme,’ Says Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has restated that the Federal Government’s Special Works Programme (SPW) is for all Nigerians and not members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Keyamo said this in a series of tweets on his handle where he refuted claims that he ordered that the forms for the SPW be given to APC members.

According to him, the final list of those for the programme will be from the States’ Selection Committees.

“I have NOT directed that forms for the SPW be distributed to APC Ward leaders to give to party members,” he said.

“Any of such list will be discountenanced. THIS IS NOT AN APC PROGRAMME but a programme FOR ALL NIGERIANS. We shall ONLY accept final lists from the States’ Selection Committees.”

Similarly, he called on Nigerians to disregard messages telling them to visit offices of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for registration.

Keyamo said the rumoured registration for the SPW at NDE offices will be a breach of the country’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“This will breach COVID-19 guidelines and it will not ensure we strictly achieve the 1000 per LGA,” he added.

“The selection will be done from LGA to LGA, not in States’ NDE offices.”

Kindly disregard all messages directing people to go to NDE offices to register for the Special Public Works. This will breach COVID-19 guidelines and it will not ensure we strictly achieve the 1000 per LGA. The selection will be done from LGA to LGA, not in States’ NDE offices — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) July 18, 2020

I have NOT directed that forms for the SPW be distributed to APC Ward leaders to give to party members. Any of such list will be discountenanced. THIS IS NOT AN APC PROGRAMME but a programme FOR ALL NIGERIANS. We shall ONLY accept final lists from the States’ Selection Committees — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) July 18, 2020

Country-Wide Policy

The SPW is a post-COVID-19 poverty alleviation programme, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, under which 1,000 persons are to be employed from each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

The initiative is expected to commence on October 1 and each beneficiary will be paid N20,000 monthly to carry out public works.