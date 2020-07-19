Stranded Nigerian Woman Delivered Of Quadruplets In Dubai Calls For Help

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 induced restrictions on air travel between Nigeria and Dubai has resulted in financial woes for a young Nigerian mother, whose plan to return home before the birth of her children, has failed.

Suliyat Tijani, a 29-year-old indigene of Oyo State, had relocated to Dubai in 2017 to be with her Chef husband, Shakiru.

Life for them had been good enough until they found out their first pregnancy would bring a set of quadruplets.

“When my wife told me she was pregnant, and she went for a scan, I told her she was joking,” Shakiru said to Channels Television.

“I never thought of having four babies, because there’s no money,” the new mother also said.

Delivering the babies in Dubai was not an option they could afford and so they made plans for her to return to Nigeria.

However, COVID-19 restrictions on air travel between Nigeria and Dubai did not make that trip possible in time.

Read Also: Katsina Explosion: Five Children Killed By Military Grenade – Police

Suliyat delivered the babies on July 1, two days before her planned return to Nigeria.

The couple now face hospital bills of over 30 million naira after she went into labour and delivered the set of quadruplets.

Her husband, Shakiru, who works as a chef in the city, is calling on well-meaning individuals for assistance as his salary has been slashed in half and he has no medical insurance cover for his wife or children.

Meanwhile, a support group has offered to assist the family with 5,000 dirhams even as the young couple still seek more support.