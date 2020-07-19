Advertisement

Three Lille Players Test Positive To COVID

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2020
romania
Medical personnel prepare to test people for Coronavirus at National Arena stadium in Bucharest June 10, 2020. A testing programme called “Am I immune to COVID?” begins on Tuesday, at the National Arena stadium where the City Hall of Bucharest has made all the necessary preparations from a medical and logistical point of view to randomly test around 2,000 people. Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

 

 

Lille midfielders Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba have tested positive for COVID-19, coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday, calling for more firmness in enforcing social distancing.

All three tested positive last Monday, Galtier said after a 2-1 friendly win at Belgian first-division club Mouscron.

He said Sanches, a Euro 2016 winner, had returned to Portugal during a week off and there shown symptoms and tested positive.

“Renato is still in Portugal and he cannot travel yet because he has to pass two negative tests,” Galtier said.

He said Ikone, a French international, and Bamba, a France under-21 player, had been confined to their homes but “should come back to training on Monday”.

Galtier urged the French to follow the rules on social distancing.

“I’ve had eight days off and I’ve seen how we behave,” he said.

“Let’s continue like this and we’ll all be reconfined and it’ll be a mess. It’s up to the state to be firm.

“If we continue like this, we won’t be able to avoid a second wave.”

AFP

 



More on Coronavirus

UK ‘Confident’ Moscow Helped Hackers Target Virus Vaccine

COVID-19: Kwara Govt Quarantines 50 People Arrest At Night Club

COVID-19: Edo Govt Asks Private Sector To Step Up Efforts

Australia Suspends Parliament Over New Wave Of COVID-19 Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV