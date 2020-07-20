Unpaid Salaries: College Of Education Staff Protest At Edo Govt House

The members of the academic and non-academic staff, including pensioners of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State have staged a protest at the Government House in Benin City.

The workers are alleging that their salaries and pensions have not been paid since September 2019.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Chairman of the Coalition of Unions in the institution, Fred Omonuwa said the state government has not been sincere with plans of upgrading the college to a university and settle all outstanding wages owed to the staff.

Reacting to the allegations, the State Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai insists that the unions have not fulfilled their own end of the agreement to contribute 35 percent of their wages.

According to the Commissioner, the protest is politically motivated.