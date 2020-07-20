Advertisement

APC Ondo Primary: Another Aspirant Steps Down For Akeredolu

Channels Television  
Updated July 20, 2020
In a photo published on Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on July 20, 2020, the Governor greets Mr Olusegun Abraham, who stepped down for him in the state's APC primary election.
An Ondo Governorship aspirant, Olusegun Abraham, has stepped down for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state’s All Progressives Congress primary election scheduled for Monday.

Akeredolu revealed this via his official Twitter on Monday morning.

“I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition,” the Governor said. “Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State.”

Abraham’s exit from the race for the APC ticket comes hours after another aspirant, Ife Oyedele, stepped down for Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term in office.

 

Akeredolu is now set to square off against nine other aspirants for the party’s ticket later on Monday.



