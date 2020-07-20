APC Ondo Primary: Another Aspirant Steps Down For Akeredolu

An Ondo Governorship aspirant, Olusegun Abraham, has stepped down for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state’s All Progressives Congress primary election scheduled for Monday.

Akeredolu revealed this via his official Twitter on Monday morning.

“I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition,” the Governor said. “Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State.”

I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition. Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State. pic.twitter.com/l2b6WlwxCL — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) July 20, 2020

Abraham’s exit from the race for the APC ticket comes hours after another aspirant, Ife Oyedele, stepped down for Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term in office.

Thank you @EngrIfeOyedele for taking this bold step to support me as I seek a second term in office. You are one of our best exports from Ondo state and we are proud of your achievements. Our collective effort can only result in a greater Sunshine State. Welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/bMf1olrpMO — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) July 19, 2020

Akeredolu is now set to square off against nine other aspirants for the party’s ticket later on Monday.