NDDC Saga: Reps Committee Chairman, Tunji-Ojo Recuses Self

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has recused himself from the public hearing.

This comes as the committee began its fourth day of public hearing as it investigates alleged financial misappropriation at the agency.

The committee is set to grill Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Daniel Pondei.

Pondei had walked out of the hearing last week, accusing Tunji-Ojo of being an interested party in the probe.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on the NDDC, Thomas Ereyi-Tobi now presides over the hearing following Tunji-Ojo’s decision to recuse himself from the hearing.

Details later…