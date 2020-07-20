FCT Tops Daily COVID-19 Cases As Nigeria’s Infections Surpass 37, 000

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had the highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria on Monday – 102 – as the country’s infections from the virus surpassed the 37, 000 mark.

This is according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which revealed that the West African nation reported 562 fresh cases from the virus.

According to the NCDC, the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the FCT which brings the country’s total infections to 37, 225.

The agency said 100 fresh infections were reported in Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre – Lagos – with Plateau having 52 cases.

Other states with new cases for the day are: Kwara – 50, Abia – 47, Kaduna – 35, Benue – 34, Oyo – 26, Ebonyi – 24, Kano – 16, Niger – 15, Anambra – 14, and Gombe – 12.

The rest cases for the day were found in: Edo – 11, Rivers – 6, Nasarawa – 5, Delta – 5, Borno – 3, Enugu – 2, Bauchi – 2 and Kebbi – 1.

Similarly, the NCDC data showed that of the number of persons infected with the virus in Nigeria, 15,333 have been discharged.

However, 21, 082 cases are still active with 801 deaths reported so far.

Lagos has the highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria -13,538 – and is followed by the FCT with 3, 129 infections as of Monday, July 20th, 2020.

A Global Pandemic

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 569,879 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

At least 12,992,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,943,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 135,400 deaths from 3,336,154 cases. At least 1,006,326 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 72,100 deaths from 1,864,681 cases, Britain with 44,830 deaths from 290,133 cases, Mexico with 35,006 deaths from 299,750 cases, and Italy with 34,967 deaths from 243,230 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,602 cases (eight new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,648 recoveries.

Europe overall has 202,780 deaths from 2,849,335 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 144,846 deaths from 3,379,778 infections, the United States and Canada 144,221 deaths from 3,443,961 cases, Asia 43,958 deaths from 1,779,712 cases, Middle East 20,655 deaths from 931,951 cases, Africa 13,282 deaths from 596,353 cases, and Oceania 137 deaths from 11,556 cases.

