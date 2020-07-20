Advertisement

Groups Stage Protest At NASS Over NDDC Probe

Channels Television  
Updated July 20, 2020

 

Two groups have staged protests at the National Assembly concerning the recent happenings in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

One of the groups is championing the continuation of the forensic audit in the NDDC, describing the allegations of corruption against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio as mere distractions to stop the cleansing in the commission.

The second group is, however, demanding that Akpabio and the commission’s Managing Director, Daniel Pondei should step aside pending the conclusion of the National Assembly probe of the NDDC.

These protests were taking place on the sidelines of a House of Representatives investigative hearing on allegations of financial mismanagement in the commission.



More on Local

Nasarawa Governor Presents Revised N62.9bn Budget To Assembly

Protesters Storm Lagos Court, Accuse Judge Of Bias

President Buhari Wishes Saudi Ruler, King Salman Speedy Recovery

Kaduna Civil Servants Resume Work After Three Months Lockdown

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV