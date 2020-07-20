Gunmen Kill 21 In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

At least 21 people have been reported killed while 28 others sustained various degrees of injuries when gunmen attacked Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night.

While the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, the President of the Community, Mr. Yashen Titus told Channels Television that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the venue of a wedding party in the community at about 10 pm on Sunday night.

Titus, who explained that the suspected herdsmen opened fire on the people who attended the party, said 19 people died on the spot while two others later died at the hospital.

The remaining injured ones according to him were rushed to the Barau Dikko teaching hospital and other clinics in the state capital for treatment.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kaduna Civil Servants To Resume Work On Monday

Kaduna has been experiencing a series of attacks with a recent one carried out two weeks ago.

No fewer than 38 persons lost their lives in separate attacks on two villages in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state on July 7.

The Council Chairman, Emmanuel Adamu, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen unleashed mayhem on Ankpon Village in Nandu and Kabamu Village in Fadan Karshi, all of Numana district.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he said the gunmen killed 38 persons including women and children.