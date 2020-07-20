Kaduna Civil Servants Resume Work After Three Months Lockdown

Civil servants in Kaduna State resumed work on Monday after three months lockdown imposed by the state government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main gate of the state secretariat which had been shut following the closure of the complex since March 26, was reopened for activities today.

During a visit to some offices, Channels Television observed that most senior workers came to work in compliance with the gradual ease of lockdown by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai had last month approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures with the reopening of places of worship, hotels and some other private businesses.

This development comes two days after a circular from the Office of the Head of Service directed senior civil servants to work from Mondays to Fridays.

While it concerns senior civil servants within the ranks of permanent secretaries and Chief executives of agencies and parastatals, other officers on grade level 14 and above are expected to come to work three times in a week.

Meanwhile, schools and markets remain shut with others expected to resume in due course.