Labour Leader, Aremu Kicks Against Reopening Of Schools

The President of Industrial Global Union and former vice president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Issa Aremu, has kicked against the reopening of schools nationwide in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aremu called on the Federal Government to negotiate an out-of-season date for the conduct of the 2020 West African Examination Council for graduating students.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Kaduna, Aremu said the Nigerian government should request WAEC to conduct the examination when the environment is right out of the regular May/June, November/December seasons.

According to him, there is an urgent need for a systematic awareness about prevention of the virus infection among pupils, teachers and parents before the government will consider reopening of schools.

While commending the Presidential Task force on COVID-19 for handling the pandemic, the labour leaders also called for the continuous dialogue by all stakeholders on how to reopen schools.

He noted that doing so will protect the lives of students and ensure digital creative learning processes.

Speaking further, he stressed the need for schools to put all the necessary safety materials in place including installation of hand-washing facilities, provision of equipment for body temperature checks, provision of personal protective equipment and decontamination of all entering points to their major facilities, including the gates, hostels, classes and offices.