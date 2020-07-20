Nasarawa Governor Presents Revised N62.9bn Budget To Assembly

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effect of coronavirus on the economy.

The Speaker of the House, Balarabe Abdullahi announced this after the lawmaker representing Awe North constituency, Tanko Tunga, read the governor’s letter during the House Proceedings in Lafia.

Abdullahi said the revised budget tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” was necessary as the pandemic has affected the socio-economic activities of the state, the country and the world at large.

He noted that in furtherance of its support to the Governor Sule administration, the House has expeditiously passed the 2020 Appropriation Amendment Bill of the sum 62.96billion naira into first and second reading respectively.

“A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State 2020 appropriation bill of N62,968,348,139.00 only for the services of Nasarawa State has scaled first and second reading at the House.

“The accelerated passage was due to the importance of the budget to the development of the state as a result of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“The recurrent expenditure is N31,943,912,285.00.billion only while the Capital expenditure is N26,465,632,374.00 billion only and the consolidated revenue fund charges are N4,558,803,479.00 billion only,” the Speaker said.