Ninth Assembly Will Not Be Distracted – Senate President

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the ninth Assembly will not be distracted from discharging its duties.

Senator Lawan stated this on Monday when a delegation of leaders and traditional rulers from Oke-Ogun in Oyo State paid him a courtesy visit.

The delegation, led by the Aseyin of Iseyin, Dr. Abdul Ganiyu, facilitated by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, was in Abuja to attend a public hearing on a bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology in Oke-Ogun.

A spokesman for the delegation, Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the courtesy call was to thank the Senate President for his support for the bill.

Responding to remarks by Raji, the Senate President said: “We here in the National Assembly, this Assembly, has promised Nigeria that the Ninth National Assembly will work for Nigerians.

“That is our trajectory. We are not looking sideways or back and forth. We know what we are going for which is to make Nigeria better and in doing that, we will not allow ourselves to be distracted.

“We believe that every part of this country must have a tertiary educational institution and it is only fair that the Oke-Ogun zone has one.

“We believe that opportunities for our teeming youths to go to tertiary institutions must be provided. At the moment, we don’t have enough spaces and therefore a Federal University of Technology in Oke-Ogun will be a welcome idea.

“And I want to assure you that the President himself believes in fairness and justice. We will do our part and I want to assure you without sounding like the spokesperson for the president, the President will also play his role positively by the Grace of God.”

The delegation’s spokesman further noted that out of about 30 Federal institutions in Oyo State, none was cited in the Oke-Ogun zone which has about 60 percent of the landmass and 10 out of the 33 Local Governments in the state.

“We want to plead with the Senate President to help us see to it that this bill is passed and not only for the bill to be signed into law but that the implementation is also done,” he added.