Ondo APC Primary: Akeredolu To Battle 10 Other Aspirants For Party’s Ticket Today

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will, on Monday, battle 10 other aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the state.

Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term in office, will contend with the likes of Olusola Oke, Olusegun Abraham, Olusola Iji, Olayide Adelami, Isaacs Kekemeke, Jimi Odimayo in a primary election.

Others are Olajumoke Anifowose, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa, Olubukola Adetula and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The exercise will draw party delegates from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state who will converge at the International Culture and Events Center, in Akure, the state capital.

The election will be conducted using the indirect mode.

10 out of the 11 aspirants, except Governor Akeredolu, have kicked against indirect mode, saying it could be manipulated.

Seven of the aspirants have called for the postponement of the primary election as the delegates’ list is yet to be available, a day before the election.

The seven aspirants include Isaacs Kekemeke, Olusola Iji, Olayide Adelami, Olubukola Adetula, Olusola Oke and Olajumoke Anifowose.

On his part, the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State said the election will be held, saying he has no power to postpone it.

He, however, appealed to the stakeholders to allow peace to reign, promising that the election will be free, fair and credible.