President Buhari Wishes Saudi Ruler, King Salman Speedy Recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Saudi Arabia’s ruler, King Salman Bin Abdulazizaz a speedy recovery.

The 84-year-old ruler was admitted to hospital in Riyadh on Monday for gall bladder inflammation, according to the royal court.

In a series of tweets, President Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, on behalf of the Nigerian leader, described the Saudi King as a true friend of the country, praying for his quick recovery.

“President Muhammadu Buhari Monday sent a passionate get well message to Saudi Ruler and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalized,” the tweet read.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday sent a passionate get well message to Saudi Ruler and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalized. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 20, 2020

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 20, 2020

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’ — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 20, 2020

Rare Development

It is rare for Saudi Arabia to report on the health of the ageing monarch, who has ruled the top oil exporter and the Arab world’s biggest economy since 2015.

The king was “admitted today to King Faisal specialist hospital in Riyadh for some medical tests due to cholecystitis,” inflammation of the gall bladder, the royal court said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The announcement made around 4:30 am (0130 GMT) did not disclose any further details.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi’s scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, which was due to start on Monday, has been postponed after the king’s hospitalisation, according to the Saudi foreign minister.

“In recognition of the extremely important visit and a desire to make it a success, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq have decided to postpone the visit” until the king leaves hospital, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan wrote on Twitter.

Hours before Kadhemi was to set off on his first trip abroad as premier, his office said they heard King Salman was suffering from “a sudden health issue”.

“It was decided to postpone the visit to the earliest possible date agreed upon by the two sides,” his office said in a statement.