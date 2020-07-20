Advertisement

Three Suspected Highway Robbers Arrested In Ogun

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested three suspected highway robbers at the Alapako area along the Lagos Ibadan expressway.

The suspects, Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu, and Ayuba Buhari were arrested on the 17th of July, following a distress call received by the DPO Owode Egba division that a Mazda bus has been forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers and the occupants are being dispossessed of their belongings.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba SP Mathew Ediae quickly led his anti-robbery team to the scene, on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were chased into the bush where three amongst them were apprehended.

Two victims, Oluwakemi Oyegade (f) and the driver Zacheaus Olaniyi were rescued and taken to the station.

Ms. Oyegade was dispossessed of N545,000 (five hundred and forty-five thousand) and one Itel phone.

The two victims narrated that the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped the vehicle consequent upon which they started beating them with matchet before dispossessing them of their valuables.

Recovered from the arrested suspects are the sum of N99,700 (ninety-nine thousand seven hundred naira) and one Itel phone.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.



