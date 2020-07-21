Advertisement

Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Donates $1 Million To Help Fight COVID-19 In Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated July 21, 2020
A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a community COVID-19 coronavirus testing campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. The Nigerian government commence search and sample collections of eligible cases as they struggle to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as cases rise in Nigeria amidst lockdown.
Kola Sulaimon / AFP

 

 

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated one million dollars to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The fund was received on Tuesday by the UN Finance support platform, One UN COVID-19 Response Basket Fund.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, it is aimed at supporting the country’s response in the management of the crisis and the realities of post-crisis, particularly in the protection of vulnerable persons.

The UNDP Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, said in a statement that as a COVID-19 response financing and investment platform, the One UN Response Basket Fund provides a timely opportunity to stand with Nigeria and channel financial contributions toward the COVID-19 multi-sectoral response.

 

A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing in Abuja on April 15, 2020, as authorities race to contain the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

About the Nigeria One UN COVID-19 Response

On 6 April 2020, The UN in collaboration with the Government of Nigeria launched the One UN COVID-19 Response Basket Fund. The Basket Fund serves as the One COVID-19 Financing and Investment Platform, through which different stakeholders (including UN, other multilateral and bilateral donors, as well as private sector donors, foundations and philanthropists) can channel their financial support to the multi-sectoral efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Response.

As of June 2020, the Basket Fund, managed by UNDP has mobilised US$61.3 million, including US$54.6 million from the European Union (EU); US$2.2 million from UN agencies; $US4 million from the private sector (Dangote US$ 3.8 million and AP Maersk US$ 0.2 million); and US$0.4 million from the Government of Switzerland.

The overall management of the One UN COVID-19 Response Basket Fund is led and coordinated by the Project Board. The Project Board has representation from the Presidential Task Force; Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), relevant Government departments, fund contributing donors and the UN.



