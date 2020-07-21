COVID-19: Violators Of Face Mask To Be Sanctioned – Kwara Govt

The Kwara State Government has threatened to sanction violators of the face mask in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

His warning which comes amid the increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the north-central state, adds that social distancing must be maintained to avoid being arrested.

Although the state government is disturbed by the rising cases of the pandemic, the governor’s spokesman said no effort will be spared to flatten the curve and protect the people.

“Consequently, effective this Friday, 24th July 2020, nobody would be allowed into any public building, markets, malls, transport, and banks and so on without their proper use of the face masks as a safety measure to lessen the transmission of the virus,” he said.

Ajakaye explained that the state government will fully enforce the Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 in a week’s time.

“Henceforth, anyone seen outside without proper use of the face mask will be arrested, prosecuted in a mobile court, and taken to any of our quarantine centres.”

Meanwhile, raids on night clubs and viewing centres will continue as residents caught will face sanctions from July 31.