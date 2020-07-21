Four Killed, Two Injured As Car Plunges Into River In Ogun

Four persons have been killed with two others injured when a car plunged into a river in Ogun State.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, officials of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement said the accident occurred at the Ososa Bridge along the Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway.

According to the state traffic outfit, the vehicle was coming from Ijebu-Ode inbound Sagamu when the passengers lost their lives.

It was gathered that driver of the car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and plunged into the river.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi said that the accident was caused by over speeding.

“In all, six occupants were in the vehicle including the driver, a female and five males which is against the COVID 19-guidelines and protocols,” he said.

He however said those injured in the accident have been taken to the Ijebu Ode General Hospital for medical attention, adding that the corpses of the victims have been deposited in the morgue.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Akinbiyi asked drivers to exercise caution and avoid excessive speed, especially during the rainy season.