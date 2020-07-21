Advertisement
International Flights May Resume Before October – Sirika
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, said international flights in and out of the country may resume before October.
Sirika revealed this in a tweet while dismissing reports the resumption date has been set.
International flights have been suspended in the country since March 23 in a bid to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
International Flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM). In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs & PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc. May be earlier than October. 🙏🏽🇳🇬
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) July 21, 2020
Domestic flights were also suspended but have since resumed in June as the country tries to roll back coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
