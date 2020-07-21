Advertisement

International Flights May Resume Before October – Sirika

Updated July 21, 2020
A file photo of a Nigerian Airline, Air Peace.

 

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, said international flights in and out of the country may resume before October.

Sirika revealed this in a tweet while dismissing reports the resumption date has been set.

International flights have been suspended in the country since March 23 in a bid to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

 

Domestic flights were also suspended but have since resumed in June as the country tries to roll back coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

“International Flight resumption date is not October,” Sirika said. “NAMA just issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM).

“In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs & PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc. May be earlier than October.”



