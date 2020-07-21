Lagos Discharges 29 More COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 29 more COVID-19 patients.

State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The discharged patients consist of seven females, 22 males, and five foreign nationals.

“Today, 29 #COVID19Lagos patients; 7 females and 22 males including 5 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” he said.

“The patients; 6 from Gbagada, 1 from Agidingbi, 7 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 9 from Onikan and 6 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.”

The state governor advised Lagosians not to be caught off guard but take responsibility by wearing facemasks and observing social distancing.

“Don’t be caught off guard,” he added.

“Take responsibility against #COVID19 by wearing #facemasks, observing #PhysicalDistancing, practicing #handhygiene & use of multivitamin to support your immune system”.