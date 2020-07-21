Southern Kaduna Killings More Complicated Than Many Are Ready To Admit – Presidency

The presidency has reacted to the killings in southern Kaduna State, saying that it is more complicated than many people are willing to admit.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that the problem in southern Kaduna is an evil combination of politically-motivated banditry, revenge killings and mutual violence by criminal gangs acting on ethnic and religious grounds.

He added that the region enjoys comprehensive security deployments, including the army, special forces of both the army and the Air Force, surveillance aircraft by the Air Force and mobile police units that are on the ground on a 24-hour basis to forestall criminality and keep the peace.

“Unlike other parts of the country, the problem of Southern Kaduna is more complicated than many critics are ready to acknowledge and understand.

“It is a situation in which one criminal group will kill a member of another criminal group out of ethnic and religious motivations which in turn leads to the eruption of revenge and counter-revenge, thereby making the job of the security personnel deployed to protect lives more difficult,” the statement read in part.

The presidency, therefore, warned residents against taking laws into their own hands, adding that it makes the job of security personnel more difficult.

“What is required is for the local authorities to radically improve their intelligence capabilities so that security agencies will be alerted in a timely manner to enable them forestall any planned attacks,” Shehu added.

“The Presidency, in the same manner, condemns the recent attacks by bandits in Igali, Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of the State while urging security agencies to intensify their response,”.

At least 11 people have been reported killed by gunmen in another attack in Gora Gan Village of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack comes barely 24 hours after 21 people were killed by bandits at Kukum Daji village in neighbouring Kaura Local Government Area.

Police authorities have yet to confirm the latest attack, but the Chairman of Zango Kataf Local government Area, Ezekiel Manzah told Channels Television that the attack happened on Monday evening.