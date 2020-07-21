Sports Minister Receives Report On National Stadium

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has received a comprehensive audit report of the occupied facilities at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The 13-man ministerial taskforce committee inaugurated by the Minister on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, kept to the terms of reference and has concluded the assignment and submitted their findings.

The Chairman of the Taskforce and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Gabriel Aduda alongside other members after a thorough and detailed finding submitted its report to the Minister in Abuja.

The Minister while receiving the report appreciated the commitment and timely delivery, stating that he will kick-start the full implementation of the restructuring of the stadium to the world-class standard which will bring back its earlier glory and pride of place.

He added, ”It will bring joy and satisfaction to all our Nigerians and the entire globe.”

Mr Dare also commended the political will and committed interest of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore these stadia across the nation to their earlier glories and to meet FIFA standard which will qualify Nigeria for international tournament.