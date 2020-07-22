Buhari Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers, Promises To Wipe Out Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of five aid workers who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

President Buhari in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria.

The President’s statement comes few hours after a video surfaced online showing the execution of five persons by masked men in military camouflage, suspected to be Boko Haram fighters.

A voice was heard speaking in Hausa before the execution, saying that the five persons were working for infidels.

“Those of you that are being used by infidels to turn others to infidels, know this today oh, you who work for infidel groups, you satisfy their aims but they do not care about you and that is why when we catch you they do not show concern. Our call to you is to repent and follow Allah; we shall waylay you in all the roads that you follow and if you don’t listen, the fate of these ones will befall you,” the voice said.

The execution immediately followed his speech at the cue of another voice that said “bisimillah.”

The slain persons are believed to be aid workers captured during a raid in Monguno Local Government of Borno State on June 13, 2020.

They include staff of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee and a security guard.

The execution came after the insurgents demanded the sum of 500,000 dollars to release them.

The President on Wednesday while sympathising with the families of the five aid workers pledged that the perpetrators will face the law.

President Buhari also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

He thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria and assured them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures in ensuring that suck acts do not occur again.

The President prayed for God to comfort their families for the irreplaceable loss.