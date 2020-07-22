Advertisement

China Warns Students In US To ‘Be On Guard’ Over ‘Arbitrary Interrogations’

Updated July 22, 2020
China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to “be on guard” for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

“Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US,” said a social media statement by the foreign ministry.

