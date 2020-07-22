Court Sentences 30-Year-Old Man To Death For Armed Robbery

A High Court in Asaba, the Delta State capital has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Amechi Chidokwe to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Chidokwe, who hails from Umudora Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State was arraigned before Justice Mabel Omovie for three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The charges are punishable under Sections 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria; 2 (1)(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provision) Act Cap R11 Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and 3 (1) of Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act Cap R11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendant who pleaded not guilty was arraigned before the Court on the 20th of November, 2017.

According to the evidence of the nominal complainant, Mr Kenneth Oseji, on the 13th of January 2017 was accosted by a man at gunpoint in his premises when he drove home after work at about 5 pm and demanded his car key.

Mr Oseji told the court that when he kicked the man who was joined by two others, the gun fell off his hand which prompted him to raise an alarm attracting neighbours

The defendant who was driving the tricycle was apprehended while his cohorts ran away.

At the close of evidence, counsel to the defendant Mr K. O. Ajayi, submitted in his written address that prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, even as he urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendant.

This comes as the Assistant Chief State Counsel E. U. Ogbolu asked the court to convict the defendant as charged.

Ogbolu based his premise that he has effectively discharged the burden of proving the case of conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery, attempted robbery and illegal possession of firearms against the defendant.

Citing copious judicial and statutory authorities, the presiding judge held that considering the gamut of evidence before the court, the prosecution has successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt the three counts of conspiracy, attempted robbery and illegal possession of firearms against the defendant.