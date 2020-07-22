Gunmen Attack Plateau Hospital, Kill Security Guard, Injure Three

Tragedy struck in Plateau State on Monday when gunmen attacked the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Channels Television gathered that a private security guard on duty was shot dead during the attack, while three others were injured, including a staff of the hospital and a police officer.

Speaking to Channels Television, the President of Gashshi District Development Association, Francis Chong said it was strange and unimaginable that a health facility that accommodates all tribes and religions would be attacked without just cause.

“This is a novel attack which is not comprehensible at all; it is not yet clear what the motives of the attackers could attack a hospital where people of all shades of life converge for treatment,” he said.

Chong, however, noted that the two staff of the hospital are receiving treatment from the hospital in Barkin Ladi.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command is yet to comment on the incident involving the police officer.