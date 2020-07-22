Insecurity: Gov Masari Should Have Resigned With His Cabinet – Mahdi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mr Shehu Mahdi has said that Governor Aminu Masari ought to have resigned with his cabinet, following the rising tide of insecurity in Katsina State.

The Kaduna-based businessman said this while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to the human rights activist, the Katsina government has failed to secure the lives, property, and dignity of the people and as such, should have resigned by now.

“If anybody says he is doing his best, then the best is not enough. Not long ago, the governor, Rt. Hon, his excellency, my brother, Aminu Bello Masari, openly admitted that he cannot look at the faces and eyes of the people of Katsina State because he is feeling ashamed, he has failed to protect them.

“Chapter 2 of the constitution clearly defined out why people come into governance and why there is even government in the first place; to protect lives, property, and dignity of people.

“But when people are being killed like rats when homes and properties are being burnt down when women are being raped, gang-raped all over, what is the honour there?

“That is the more reason why he should have resigned along with his cabinet, he has admitted failure in spite of the fact that between June 2015 and June 2020, the state government squandered N52billion in the name of security, yet insecurity is increasing, the more amount spent in Katsina State, the more people are killed, the more people are displaced, the more the number of people being traumatized,” Mahdi stated.