Italian Prosecutors Seek Jail Term For Eni, Shell Executives

Italian prosecutors are seeking a jail term for oil majors, Eni and Shell, and some of their present and former executives, including Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, over their alleged involvement in a long-running trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria.

In a Milan court on Tuesday, prosecutors alleged that the two oil companies acquired a Nigerian oilfield in 2011, knowing most of the 1.3 billion dollar purchase price would go to politicians and middlemen in bribes.

The prosecutors, therefore, asked the court to pronounce an eight-year prison term for Descalzi and seven years and four months for shell’s former head of upstream Malcolm Brinded.

Read Also: Suspected Boko Haram Fighters Execute Five Aid Workers In Borno

They are also seeking a fine of 900,000 Euros each and sought to confiscate a total of $1.092 billion from all the defendants in the case, the equivalent of the bribes alleged to have been paid.

The companies and individuals accused in the case have all denied wrongdoing in the case.