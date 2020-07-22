Kanye West Claims He’s Been Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian

The 43-year-old rapper, Kanye West claims he has been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian West.

In a series of tweets that have now been deleted, Kanye alleged that he started having thoughts of divorcing his reality star wife after she met with another rapper at a hotel.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’,” Kanye tweeted.

Kim and Meek Mill spoke at a criminal justice reform summit in Los Angeles in November 2018, it is believed that this was the event Kanye West was referring to.

The rapper’s latest outburst comes only a few days after he broke down in tears at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections.

Wearing a bullet-proof jacket marked “security,” West gave a rambling speech in which he claimed he had wanted his wife, Kim Kardashian, to get an abortion and that renowned American abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.”

West told the event in Charleston, South Carolina, how he had wanted his wife to get an abortion when she was pregnant with North, their oldest daughter. He then revealed his father also had wanted to abort him.

READ ALSO: Biden ‘Not Competent’ To Lead The US, Says President Trump

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” West said, bursting into tears.

He later shouted, “I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!”

At another point during his speech, he said, “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

West’s speech, clips of which went viral on social media, provoked confusion, anger, and concern for the musician’s mental health.

The event was for registered guests only, and all attendees were required to sign a COVID-19 liability release form as well as wear masks and practice social distancing, US media reported.

Less than four months ahead of November’s election, West, 43, raised eyebrows on July 4 when he announced on Twitter he would challenge Trump.

He has offered virtually no details about his campaign, but the hip-hop star — who famously wore a “Make America Great Again” cap to a 2018 Oval Office meeting with Trump — said he no longer supports the president.

Reports began circulating in US media last week that West had dropped out of the race.