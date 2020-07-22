Nigerian Press Renames NIJ House After Isa Funtua

The Nigerian Press Organisation has renamed the newly constructed Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) house after Mallam Isa Funtua who passed away on Monday.

The organisation, comprising the Newspapers’ Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), disclosed this in a statement signed by its President, Nduka Obaigbena.

Obaigbena said the decision to immortalise the late media icon was to honour the life and times of Mallam Funtua who died of cardiac arrest a few days ago.

According to the statement, Funtua’s contributions to the development of journalism are innumerable in the country.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

A STATEMENT FROM THE NIGERIAN PRESS ORGANISATION

For his untiring contributions to the development of Journalism and Freedom of the Press in Nigeria and around the world, it is the privilege of the Nigerian Press Organisation – Newspapers’ Proprietors Association of Nigeria ( NPAN) , Nigerian Guild of Editors ( NGE) and The Nigerian Union of Journalists ( NUJ) -to name the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism House, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, as ISMAILA ISA HOUSE to honour the life and times of Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, OFR, Mni, who died on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a life of dedicated service to Nigeria that spanned politics, business and media.

His contributions to the development of journalism is innumerable: including, but not limited to his co-founding of Democrat Newspapers; presidency of the NPAN at a time of national crises, and later a life patron; services to the international Press Institute where he served on the global board; contributions to journalism education as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, ETC, ETC.

Samaila Isa Funtua, 1942 -2020, will be deeply missed but not forgotten.

Nduka Obaigbena

President, Nigerian Press Organisation,

President of The Newspapers’ Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

On behalf of the collective leadership of the Nigerian Media.

THISDAY / ARISE Group