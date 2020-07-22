Norwegian Govt Contributes 9.9m Kroner To Nigeria’s ‘One UN COVID-19 Response’

The Norwegian Government has donated NOK 9.9 million in support of Nigeria’s fight against the pandemic.

According to the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, the added resources will bolster support to the Nigeria COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response Plan and help the government to sustain its efforts in addressing critical issues of the on-going pandemic.

“Global solidarity is our only option”, Jens-Petter Kjemprud said.

He added that, “The coronavirus pandemic requires that we join forces for urgent action and coordinated efforts to mitigate its short- and long-term effects.

“Through the UN Basket Fund, Norway is partnering with Nigeria in this time of crisis to address the multifaceted nature of the pandemic and its unprecedented implications on the healthcare system, as well as the socio-economic impacts.”

Norway is the latest contributor to join the One UN COVID-19 response.

On Tuesday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated one million dollars to support Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, it is aimed at supporting the country’s response in the management of the crisis and the realities of post-crisis, particularly in the protection of vulnerable persons.