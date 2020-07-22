Offa Bank Robbery Case Stalled Due To COVID-19

The trial of five suspects in the 2018 Offa bank robbery has been stalled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Halima Salman had last week, adjourned the case till today but a circular from the office of the Chief Registrar of the Kwara State High Court directed all members of staff below grade level 14 to work from home.

As early as 8:00 am when Channels TV crew got to the court premises, the entrance was locked with no member of staff in sight.

The five suspects standing trial were brought to the court but the prosecuting and defense counsel did not show up.

It is now unclear when next the court will sit on the case.