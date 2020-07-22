Rangers FC Present N20m Insurance Benefit To Late Ifeanyi George’s Family

Rangers FC have presented an insurance benefit worth N20m to the family of their late player, Ifeanyi George.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side made the presentation on Tuesday to Sunday George, a brother to the late footballer.

We are shocked to hear of the sad passing of striker Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu players of @rangersint . Both players were involved in a fatal auto crash earlier on Sunday. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and Rangers’ Mgt. May their souls Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/LvJWra4fZt — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 22, 2020

While thanking the management of the club for the gesture, Sunday described it as novel, expressing hope that it will inspire other clubs to follow the same path.

“This has never happened before in Nigerian football,” Sunday George said. “But Ifeanyi has sacrificed himself for this; I definitely know this is going to be a stepping stone for other clubs to take a step.”

Also speaking during the event, the head coach of Rangers FC, Salisu Yusuf, said the demise of the footballer is a sad development.

According to him, “He (Ifeanyi) had done very well. He played the best football in his life. We hoped that at the end of the season he would have a new contract.”

Coach Salisu added that “He did very well but it (his death), was just very sad.”

Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu died on Sunday, March 22nd in a motor accident while travelling to Lagos State.

Heading Home

George and Emmanuel died on the spot during the accident with another passenger who is a friend to George, Eteka Gabriel, also among the casualties.

Their car ran into an articulated vehicle in Abudu, along the Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road.

They were heading to Lagos for a break following the suspension of the NPFL.

Until his death, George, 26, was the assistant captain of Rangers and had two international caps for Nigeria.

Ogbu, on the other hand, was a youth team player of the Enugu-based outfit before his demise.

The remains of the late Enugu Rangers striker was laid to rest at Atan cemetery Yaba, Lagos State on Saturday, March 28.