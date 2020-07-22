Three-storey building collapses in Ebonyi

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The building is located on Nkaliki road, opposite the Abakaliki Local Government Council headquarters.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Chairman of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB), Dr Uche Onwe, said that the building collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday.

He noted that the cause of the collapse was a result of substandard materials, structural defects, and absence of work on the site.

According to the ACTDB chairman, the approval of the building was given in 2015 from the previous government but the developer commenced work on it in 2016 and later abandoned it.

Following the collapse of the building, Onwe stated that the structure will be completely demolished to prevent further harm around the premises.

“The building has been under the watch of the government and the board has given a directive for immediate evacuation and demolition to prevent more harm,” he said.

While appealing to developers to always seek the approval of the counter territory board, Onwe said that no life was lost in the incident as workers had not resumed for work at the time the building collapsed.