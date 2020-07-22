Advertisement

US Secures 100m Doses Of Potential Coronavirus Vaccine For $1.95bn

Channels Television  
Updated July 22, 2020
File photo: Handout picture released by the Sao Paulo State Government press office showing a volunteer receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during the trial stage of the vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Hospital das Clinicas (HC) in Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on July 21, 2020.  Handout / Sao Paulo State Government / AFP

 

 

The US government has agreed to pay $1.95 billion (1.68 billion euros) to secure 100 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by US pharma giant Pfizer and Germany’s Biontech, the German firm said Wednesday.

The US also has an option to purchase “an additional 500 million doses”, Biontech said in a statement.

“Americans will receive the vaccine for free consistent with US government’s commitment for free access for COVID-19 vaccines,” it added.

AFP



More on Coronavirus

Scientists Report That Airborne Coronavirus Is Probably Infectious

COVID-19 Will ‘Get Worse Before It Gets Better’ – Trump

NCDC Establishes Five New COVID-19 Testing Laboratories

China Accuses US Of ‘Slander’ Over Coronavirus Research Hacking Claims

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV