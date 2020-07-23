Gunmen Attack High Court Premises In Plateau, Set Free Six Inmates

Gunmen on Thursday attacked the premises of the High Court in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, thereby forcefully setting free six inmates from the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

The inmates were said to have been brought from the Jos Correctional Centre for trial in Barkin Ladi when the incident occurred.

The gunmen, however, aided the escape of six out of 10 inmates with their offences ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape.

Public Relations Officer of Plateau State Police Command, (ASP) Gabriel Uba confirmed the attack and escape of the inmates.

He noted that the Police Commissioner has visited the scene of the incident, adding that some arrests have been made and investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Gunmen Attack Plateau Hospital

The attack comes a few days after gunmen attacked the General Hospital in the same Local Government Area.

Channels Television gathered that a private security guard on duty was shot dead during the attack, while three others were injured, including a staff of the hospital and a police officer.

The President of Gashshi District Development Association, Francis Chong said it was strange and unimaginable that a health facility that accommodates all tribes and religions would just be attacked.

“This is a novel attack which is not comprehensible at all; it is not yet clear why the attackers could attack a hospital where people of all shades of life converge for treatment,” he said.

Chong, however, noted that the two staff of the hospital are receiving treatment from the hospital in Barkin Ladi.