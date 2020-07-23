I’m Open To Coaching Nigeria In The Future, Says Ndubuisi Egbo

KF Tirana coach, Ndubuisi Emmanuel Egbo, says he would not turn down a chance to coach the national team.

Egbo recently made history in the Albanian league when he led Tirana to win the domestic title, the first Nigerian and African to achieve such feat in Europe.

Speaking on Thursday during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sports This Morning, he described coaching the national team as a call to service.

READ ALSO: We Did Not Receive $100M From IOC – Nigeria Olympic Committee

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper also thanked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Nigerians for their messages since his team emerged champions of the European country.

According to him, though he has spent much time with in Albania, he is still a Nigerian and would welcome any opportunity to help in developing the nation’s football.

‘Like Military Service’

“It is beginning to sink; the massive achievement we made over there,” he said.

He added: “It is my country, I’m 100 percent Nigeria even though I might have an European passport, it does not make me 100 percent European.

“Any time I’m called upon, to come and help and raise the football of my country up, I will be there. I’m always open; we can never say never to our country. It is like a military service; anytime you are called upon, you have to come and do it for your country.”

Domestic Double

KF Tirana who are celebrating their 100th anniversary this month, can also claim a domestic double on August 2, 2020 when they face Teuta Durres in the Domestic Cup final.

Coach Ndubuisi retired from football in 2011 and went into coaching, becoming the goalkeeper coach of Albanian team, Bylis before he rejoined Tirana in 2014 in the same role.

The Nigerian, was, however, promoted as the Head Coach of the Albanian side in 2019 and, has remarkably, led the club to a league triumph in his first season in charge.